One person dead in overnight mass shooting in Anson County

A block party turned into the site of a mass shooting in Wadesboro early Sunday, with one person dead and six injured.

Channel 9 learned from the Wadesboro Police Department that there were up to 300 people at the scene.

No names have been released, and the family of the victim hasn’t been notified.

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), Alcohol Law Enforcement, and surrounding regional agencies are helping investigate.

Channel 9′s veteran crime reporter, Glenn Counts, got to the scene just as SBI was finishing processing the scene.

Officers say the shooting happened in the parking lot of a convenience store. Bullets hit several cars in the store’s parking lot as well as cars parked across the street.

Police told Counts that the victim in the shooting was in his early 20s and had just become a dad. Mason Melleasy was at the party when the shots rang out and had to rush to safety.

“Yeah, it was a lot of shots going past my head,” Melleasy told Counts. “I was worried, very, very worried.”

At this time, officers don’t know what led up to the violent incident.

Counts spoke to the convenience store owner, who was upset about the entire situation. He said no one had permission to be on his property.

