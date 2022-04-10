One person dead after overnight shooting in south Charlotte, CMPD says

One person is dead after an overnight shooting on Sunday in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Officers said they responded to a shooting on Farthington Circle around 2 a.m.

Officers from the Steele Creek division found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound lying outside near the Ashford Place Apartments when they arrived.

MEDIC pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

ALSO READ: CMPD investigating homicide in Hickory Grove division

Channel 9 was at the scene where there was still a police presence before detectives started to clear around 6:30 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Police have not released the name of the victim nor details on any suspects in the case.

We are asking CMPD for more information on the nature of the homicide.

Check back on wsoctv.com for more information.

(WATCH BELOW: Homicide investigation underway after 2 teens shot in south Charlotte, officials say)



