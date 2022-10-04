One person dead in Peoria after officer-involved shooting

PEORIA − A Peoria police officer shot and killed a person late Monday night, the Police Department said.

The shooting occurred shortly after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:12 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West McBean Street, police spokeswoman Semone Roth said. When they arrived, "officers were involved in a shooting with one person," Roth said in a news release.

The person who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, she said. The Peoria County coroner will release information the identity of the deceased and the manner and cause of death.

The Police Department did not say what led to the deadly shooting once officers arrived. As is required by law, the investigation into the shooting is now being handled by the Illinois State Police.

