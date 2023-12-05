One person dead in Pine Island stabbing investigated as homicide, Lee sheriff's office says

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said the death investigation along Luloma Lane, in Bokeelia, was being treated as a homicide.

About seven hours after authorities said they could confirm an active death investigation in Bookelia, they said it had escalated to a homicide investigation.

Authorities confirmed a stabbing.

The sheriff's office said one person is dead and added it's an isolated incident. Authorities said they're interviewing witnesses.

