One person dead in Pine Island stabbing investigated as homicide, Lee sheriff's office says
About seven hours after authorities said they could confirm an active death investigation in Bookelia, they said it had escalated to a homicide investigation.
Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said the death investigation along Luloma Lane, in Bokeelia on Pine Island, was being treated as a homicide.
Authorities confirmed a stabbing.
The sheriff's office said one person is dead and added it's an isolated incident. Authorities said they're interviewing witnesses.
