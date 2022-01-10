One person dead in Plainfield house fire

PLAINFIELD — An investigation has started following an early morning fatal fire that killed one person.

Firefighters from several local departments were dispatched at approximately 2:58 a.m. Monday for a structure fire at 107,109,111 and 113 Sachem Drive in the Central Village section of town.

After the fire was extinguished, one individual was located inside the four-family residence and pronounced dead, police said.

Large sections of the home collapsed and investigators could be seen walking in and around the charred structure Monday morning. Plainfield police Deputy Chief Will Wolfburg said the fire will be investigated jointly by his department along with the town fire marshal and state police fire and explosive investigation unit.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Wolfburg said of the other residents, three escaped and one was in Florida at the time of the fire.

No other information was immediately available.

