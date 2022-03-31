One person is dead after a police shooting at a Miami-Dade home, cops say

One man is dead after a Miami-Dade officer shot him at a West Miami-Dade home on Thursday, police said.

As is standard in police shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate. The shooting happened at a home in the 12700 block of Southwest 19th Street.

A report by Miami Herald news partner CBS4 showed an arrest by U.S. Marshals, Homeland Security and Miami-Dade police at the same house early Thursday morning. It’s not known yet whether the two events are related.

This developing story will be updated.

