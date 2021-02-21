Man stabs wife and kills her boyfriend in domestic dispute, then dies in I-95 crash, police say

David J. Neal

Two people died in a domestic violence tragedy that, Miami-Dade police said, started in a mobile home park and ended with the wife in the hospital and the husband dead in a truck crumpled against a concrete highway support.

Miami-Dade police didn’t release any names yet. They also didn’t say whether the husband intended to crash his gold Chevrolet pickup truck off the northbound Interstate 95 ramp into the Golden Glades interchange, a crash that closed that ramp to the Palmetto Expressway and the Florida Turnpike for hours.

But he definitely intended to stab his estranged wife’s boyfriend. The boyfriend died at the age of 41. The estranged husband was 45. The surviving wife is 23.

This started around 10:15 at the mobile home park at 8202 NW Miami Ct., Miami-Dade police said.

The wife and the boyfriend were at her place when the husband arrived and stabbed them. He left before Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, declared the boyfriend dead and hustled the wife to Ryder Trauma Center.

Meanwhile, the husband raced up I-95, onto the Exit 12 ramp into the Golden Glades, then off the ramp into a concrete support of the flyover.

