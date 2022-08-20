One person dead after roadway shooting on Justina Rd.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person dead after a shooting on the 2900 block of Justina Rd.

At around 12:45 pm, JSO Patrol Officers responded to the 2900 block of Justina Rd. in reference to a person shot.

On arrival, officers located an adult male in the roadway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

JSO reports a verbal exchange occurred between the victim who was on foot in the roadway and a driver, during which gunshots were fired. The driver of the vehicle then remained on the scene for police, and he is being interviewed by Homicide Detectives and will make a decision on charges.

JFRD responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded and are on the scene conducting the investigation.

The shooting is reported as an isolated incident.

JSO is asking for anyone with information related to the incident to please reach out to us by phone at 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new details are available.





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.