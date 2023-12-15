One person dead in shooting at apartments on Las Vegas Trail in Fort Worth, police say

A person died after being shot Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex on Las Vegas Trail in west Fort Worth, according to police.

Police responded at around 4 p.m. Thursday to a call about a shooting in the 3200 block of Las Vegas Trail.

A caller told a 911 dispatcher that a male who was bleeding due to a gunshot wound was holding a gun, but could not confirm if the victim shot himself or if he was shot by someone else, according to the Fort Worth police call log.

MedStar was also notified.

Police confirmed to the Star-Telegram that a person died, but did not provide additional information pending an update from the department’s Homicide Unit.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Today's top stories:

→ Suspect charged with murder for first time in fentanyl poisoning death

→ Fort Worth man, mom cope with robbery that hospitalized him for months

→ Students hospitalized after eating candy possibly laced with drugs

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.