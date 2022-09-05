One person dead after shooting in Arlington

One person was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Arlington, South Dakota, according to a press release from the attorney general's office.

At 5:10 a.m. Sunday, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation agents were called to the scene of a shooting in Arlington, the release states.

Agents attempted life-saving measures on one person found at the scene. The person was pronounced dead while in ambulance transport, according to the release.

DCI is leading the investigation into the incident. Agents stress no threat to the public exists, according to the press release.

