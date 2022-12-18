One person dead after shooting in Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday evening.

According to police they responded to Amal Drive SW at the Giben Road intersection after reports of a person shot.

At this time, Atlanta police have not identified the victim.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Atlanta police.

