One person dead after shooting in Chapel Hill, police say

One person was fatally shot in Chapel Hill Thursday night, according to the Chapel Hill Police Department.

Officers responded at 11:35 p.m. to a shooting at the University Apartments on 800 Pritchard Avenue Extension, where they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to UNC Hospitals where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Police have not identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing and no other information has been released as of Friday morning.

This is the fourth homicide in Chapel Hill since January, according to the Chapel Hill Police Department.

In 2021, there was one homicide and in 2020, there were none.

Anyone with information about Thursday’s incident is asked to call 911 or the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760.