One person dead after shooting in Columbus' King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood

Columbus police surround the area of North 20th Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood with crime scene tape Tuesday night, Dec. 5, 2023, while homicide detectives investigate a fatal shooting.

One person died Tuesday evening after a shooting in Columbus' King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood on the Near East Side.

Columbus police Cmdr. Mark Denner said police responded to a reported shooting about 6:20 p.m. in the the 300 block of North 20th Street near the intersection of Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Denner, who heads the Columbus Division of Police's Homicide Unit, said responding officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound in the courtyard area outside Mount Vernon Plaza shopping center.

Medics transported the victim to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Downtown, where they were pronounced dead at 6:39 p.m., according to Columbus police dispatchers.

Denner said homicide detectives and forensic crime scene investigators were going over the area for evidence, canvassing for witnesses, and looking for any video footage from nearby businesses or home security.

Detectives were on the scene for several hours. The investigation into the shooting continues.

