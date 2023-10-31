One person dead after shooting in Fosters community, police say

Tuscaloosa police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that killed one person in Tuscaloosa County.

Capt. Jack Kennedy, commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said that members of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are on the scene at Timbertop Lane in the Fosters community after the shooting was reported.

No further information was made available.

This story will be updated.

