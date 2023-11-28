One person dead after shooting at Fresno apartment complex. Police seek two suspects

A man was shot to death Monday night at an apartment complex in Fresno, police said.

The fatal incident happened around 10 p.m. at Parc Grove Commons on Clinton Avenue near Fresno Street, where officers found a man with a gunshot wound. They rendered aid to the man, who was in his 50s. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Police believe there might have been a disturbance prior to the shooting and that two suspects fled from the complex after the shots were fired, according to Lt. Robert Dewey, but so far there was no motive or indication what the relationship was between the three.

Investigators are talking to witnesses and looking for surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the homicide can call police at 559-621-7000.

