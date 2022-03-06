One person is dead after a shooting that took place in Green Township early Sunday morning.

According to Enquirer media partner, Fox 19, a Hamilton County dispatcher reported that the shooting happened on Sidney Road around 4:30 a.m. and officers responded to a call that shots were fired.

Sidney and Anderson Ferry Road were blocked as the crime scene investigation got underway.

The coroner had arrived on scene and police say that no suspects have been currently identified and thje name of the shooting victim has not been released.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: One person is dead after a shooting in Green Township Sunday morning