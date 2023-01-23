One person dead after shooting at Gwinnett apartment complex, police say

The Gwinnett County police department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday around 6:10 p.m.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to Canopy Glen Apartments located at 1635 Pirkle Road NW after receiving a person shot call.

While at the scene, officers located a man with a gunshot wound who had died from his injuries.

Police believe the shooting stems from a domestic dispute and told Channel 2 Action News they are questioning a woman connected to the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police department.

