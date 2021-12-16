One person dead in 'shooting incident' involving Anderson sheriff's deputy

One person has died after what the Anderson County Sheriff's Office called a "shooting incident" that happened Thursday evening.

In a brief statement, Sgt. J.T. Foster of the Sheriff's Office did not describe the circumstances of the shooting.

The person has been pronounced dead, according to the statement.

No deputies were injured and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to investigate, which is routine for law enforcement shootings, according to the statement.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest information.

Please subscribe to the Independent Mail at independentmail.com/subscribe

Mike Ellis lives in Powdersville and tells South Carolina stories with a focus on Anderson County and Pickens County along with faith and investigations. He's always looking for the next story that people need to read, please send any tips or feedback to mellis@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Anderson County sheriff's deputy involved in fatal 'shooting incident'