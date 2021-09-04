One person dead after shooting involving Buena Park police

One person died Friday afternoon in an officer-involved shooting with Buena Park police that also prompted a lockdown at an area school, according to authorities.

The incident began at 1:59 p.m. when Buena Park police officers told dispatchers they were chasing a vehicle in the area of Orangethorpe and Western avenues, said Sgt. Chad Weaver, a Buena Park police spokesman.

The suspect crashed in the 6800 block of Orangethorpe, Weaver said.

A statement issued by Buena Park School District Superintendent Ramon Miramontes confirmed the crash happened in the back of a district office parking lot.

"Today, our district office and Buena Park Middle School went into lockdown," Miramontes said. "The police had to use lethal force to apprehend the suspect."

The superintendent said the district is fully cooperating with police and that "at no time were any students or staff in direct contact with the suspect."

Weaver said the suspect died at the scene and that no bystanders or officers were injured.

Further information about the shooting or what prompted the pursuit was not available.

