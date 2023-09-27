One man dead after shooting in Lake Forest Park

A man died Wednesday after they were shot in Lake Forest Park, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Tim Meyer of the King County Sheriff’s Office did not provide many details but said that just after 9 a.m. 911 calls were received about a disturbance and a collision in the 14700 block of Bothell Way in Lake Forest Park.

A shooting occurred there, then the man was able to travel to Lake City in an RV, where he later died.

Deputies detained a person and do not believe there is not anyone outstanding.

Detectives with the Lake Forest Park Police Department are leading the investigation.



