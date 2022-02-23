Lights on a Stockton police vehicle flash in downtown Stockton.

A person was shot and killed by a Stockton police officer just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Roberts and Rolerson roads west of Stockton.

A multiagency critical investigation involving the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office and District Attorney Investigators, California Department of Justice and the SJ Medical Examiner's Office is underway.

The officer suffered no major injuries, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

The person who was shot was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The officer and the person who was shot have not been identified.

No further details about what led to the shooting have been released.

This article originally appeared on The Record: One person dead after shooting with Stockton police officer