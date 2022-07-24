One person dead after shooting in west Charlotte, police say

One person is dead after a shooting in west Charlotte overnight, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers said they responded to Queen City Drive near Sloan Drive and the Billy Graham Parkway before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a call of a person shot.

A victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound, police said. They were taken by MEDIC to the hospital where they later died.

CMPD said it was investigating the shooting as a homicide.

No additional information was released about a suspect or the victim.

