One person dead, two others injured in early morning Lexington wreck, police say

One person is dead and two others are hurt after an early morning collision Friday in Lexington, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The wreck happened around 2:48 a.m. in the 7600 block of Old Richmond Road. Lt. Meredith Taylor with Lexington police said it was a single-vehicle collisions with three occupants.

One person was declared dead on scene, according to Taylor. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will release that person’s identity after next of kin is notified.

The two other occupants were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to Taylor. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

LPD’s Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to investigate, Taylor said. The road reopened at approximately 8:45 a.m.