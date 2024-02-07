One person dead after wall collapse near Shawnee Mall

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) — The Shawnee Police Department says one person has died after walls collapsed at a construction site off of North Kickapoo near the Shawnee Mall on Wednesday evening.

According to police, trenches were under construction at the site when the walls collapsed on the victim.

News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide further updates when more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.

