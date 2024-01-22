One person dealing with major injuries following hit-and-run: Sacramento Police

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are currently investigating a hit-and-run that has left one person with “significant injuries.”

The crash took place in the area of Haggin Avenue and Northgate Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to officials.

Police said that all they can confirm is that the vehicle involved “fled the scene.”

This article will be updated as soon as more information is made available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.