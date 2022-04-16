One person detained at scene of fatal shooting early Saturday in Kansas City

A person was taken into custody at the scene of a fatal shooting early Saturday morning, Kansas City police said.

Officers were called just after 3:15 a.m. to the 8600 block of Newton Avenue after gunshots were heard, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email. As police were headed to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Drake said. The victim was declared dead at the scene. One person of interest was taken into custody.

The man’s death marks the 43rd killing this year in Kansas City and the sixth since Tuesday morning, according to data tracked by The Star.

On Wednesday, Mayor Quinton Lucas said he would seek to use federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act to help fund anti-violence prevention programs across the city.

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).