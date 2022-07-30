One person detained after sheriff's deputies are shot at in East L.A.

A map shows where a suspect shot at deputies in East L.A.

A person was detained after Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were shot at in East L.A. late Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies were shot at after responding to a call for service at 4:50 p.m. in the 4200 block of Fisher Street, said Deputy Alejandra Parra, an L.A. County Sheriff's Department spokesperson.

The deputies were responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, said Deputy Veronica Fantom, another department spokesperson.

Deputies did not open fire during the incident, Fantom said.

Authorities set up a containment zone and had one person detained by 6:15 p.m., she said.

The containment will remain in place for an unknown duration.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.