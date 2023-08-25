One person died in crash on C-470 between Wadsworth Boulevard and Kipling Street Friday

TechCrunch

Cloud host CloudNordic says most of its customers have "lost all data with us" following a ransomware attack on its data center systems, including its backups. The Denmark-based cloud company said the ransomware attack began Friday, during which cybercriminals "shut down all systems," including its website and email, and encrypted customer systems and websites. In a notice on its website translated from Danish, CloudNordic said: "The attackers succeeded in encrypting all servers' disks, as well as on the primary and secondary backup system, whereby all machines crashed and we lost access to all data."