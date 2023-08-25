One person died in crash on C-470 between Wadsworth Boulevard and Kipling Street Friday
Eastbound C-470 is shut down between Kipling Street and Wadsworth Boulevard. Wadsworth Boulevard is also closed under C-470.
Eastbound C-470 is shut down between Kipling Street and Wadsworth Boulevard. Wadsworth Boulevard is also closed under C-470.
Teamshares is a low-flying, Brooklyn-based startup with big ambitions to capitalize on an opportunity in plain sight: that of small businesses without a succession plan. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses represent 99.7% of U.S. employer firms and 64% of private-sector jobs. Meanwhile, just 15% or so of small business owners pass along their company to a family member, with many others simply closing up shop at some point.
Reddit is launching the “Mod Helper Program” to reward moderators who offer helpful advice to other moderators, along with an updated moderator help center. The announcement comes amid growing discontent among the site’s moderators, many of whom relied on third-party apps that have since been shut down because of Reddit’s API pricing. Moderators have asked Reddit to improve the official app’s moderation tools, which are lacking compared to those offered by now-defunct third-party apps.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
Nordstrom may have beat estimates, but it's cautious on the back half of the year and is worried about rising retail theft.
How many times can the Clippers keep running this back on the same hopes and wishes before deciding to pivot in another direction?
Snap up crazy-good deals like the wireless earbuds 39,000 shoppers gush over for $21 — that's 70% off.
Meta, intent on making a splash in a generative AI space rife with competition, is on something of an open source tear. Following the release of AI models for generating text, translating languages and creating audio, the company today open sourced Code Llama, a machine learning system that can generate and explain code in natural language -- specifically English. Akin to GitHub Copilot and Amazon CodeWhisperer, as well as open source AI-powered code generators like StarCoder, StableCode and PolyCoder, Code Llama can complete code and debug existing code across a range of programming languages, including Python, C++, Java, PHP, Typescript, C# and Bash.
Funk, whose in-ring career spanned six decades, wrestled for nearly every major U.S. wrestling promotion, winning countless championships and earning accolades across the industry.
Wall Street continues to gush over Nvidia's financials.
Rapper explains how his freeway-stopping sign stunt landed him jail time on "May Strange Arrest."
The first debate of the 2024 presidential cycle is in the books, as eight candidates vying for the Republican nomination took the stage in Milwaukee hoping to seize the spotlight from Donald Trump — at least for one night.
Nvidia reported its second quarter earnings after the bell Wednesday that again blew away estimates, sending shares to a record high in after-hours trading.
How much will women's soccer change in the coming years?
Stocks were higher on Wednesday afternoon with investors bracing for results from Nvidia after the bell.
Cloud host CloudNordic says most of its customers have "lost all data with us" following a ransomware attack on its data center systems, including its backups. The Denmark-based cloud company said the ransomware attack began Friday, during which cybercriminals "shut down all systems," including its website and email, and encrypted customer systems and websites. In a notice on its website translated from Danish, CloudNordic said: "The attackers succeeded in encrypting all servers' disks, as well as on the primary and secondary backup system, whereby all machines crashed and we lost access to all data."
MOSH, a brain health brand started by Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, took in its first institutional capital of $3 million in Series A financing to accelerate its retail distribution strategy. The round was led by clients of MSA Advisors, LLC (Main Street Advisors) and a group of investors, including Joyance Ventures, The Lab Capital Advisors, Verso Capital and Entrepreneur Ventures.
Stocks closed Tuesday's trading session mixed with the Nasdaq Composite the only major index to close the day in positive territory.
Lowe's stock popped on Tuesday as slower DIY spending didn't deter the company from reiterating its full-year outlook and improving margins during the quarter.
A source says Braun's empire is "imploding," which has some fans gleefully tweeting the lyrics to "Karma" by Braun's nemesis, Taylor Swift.
Netflix has one final surprise for customers of its 25-year-old DVD-by-mail business (yes, it still exists!) ahead of its September 29th shutdown. Earlier this month, the company had offered its remaining customers the chance to receive up to 10 extra discs in their final shipment to have one last binge-fest before the service finally closed. Customers who opted in before August 29 would receive a selection of random extra discs from their queues.