One person has died after one-car crash Thursday in Town of Owego

One person was killed in a one-vehicle accident Thursday morning in the Town of Owego.

The crash happened around 6:08 a.m. on Taylor Road, according to New York State Police at Owego.

A preliminary investigation determined a vehicle was eastbound on Taylor Road when it left the roadway for an unknown reason, state police said.

The vehicle caught fire on impact. The driver and sole occupant died at the scene, troopers said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The investigation is continuing, New York State Police said Friday, and no further information is available at this time.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Driver killed in one-car Taylor Road crash in Owego