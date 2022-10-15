One dead after argument over food at Wendy’s in Wichita leads to shootout: officials

A fight over food at a Wendy’s drive-through in Wichita led to a shootout that killed one person, officials said.

Police were called at 11:38 p.m. and found Pleasure Coleman unconscious and not breathing. Police tried “life-saving efforts” until EMS arrived, but Coleman died at the scene, Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch said.

The 31-year-old man that Coleman got into a shootout with was interviewed by police and released, Ditch said. The case will be turned over to the Sedgwick County District Attorney to decide whether or not to prosecute.

Coleman was in the drive-through at Wendy’s, 3601 E. Harry, when he got upset. Ditch didn’t know if it was the wait or food that upset the 35-year-old Wichita man. People in line started to get upset and Coleman got into an argument with the 31-year-old behind him, Ditch said. Coleman got out of his vehicle and the two started shooting at each other, Ditch said, estimating between five to seven shots were fired. Coleman was hit in the upper body.

Police found both guns.