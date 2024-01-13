One person dies in crash during snowstorm on I-94 early Saturday, police say

One person is dead following a fatal car crash on I-94 on the city’s South Side Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Around 1 a.m., state police responded to a one-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 75th St. in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, police said. One person was pronounced dead on scene.

Police did not specify how many people were in the car, who was driving or other details surrounding the crash.

The medical examiner’s office has not identified the person but said she was a 35-year-old woman.

The National Weather service said around the time of the crash there was a combination of snow falling and blowing. It was not immediately known whether the accident was weather-related.

More than 5 inches of snow fell overnight in parts of Cook County.

The southbound lanes of I-94 were closed near 71st St. for investigation and reopened shortly before 5 a.m.

This is a developing story.

aguffey@chicagotribune.com