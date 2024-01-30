One person dies in early morning mobile home fire in SW Marion

A residential fire claimed the life of one person early Tuesday. Here's what we know:

Where was the fire? 7700 block of Southwest 19th Avenue in Ocala, near West Port High School.

What time? 1:05 a.m.

Who reported the fire? Marion County Fire Rescue spokesman James Lucas said the 911 caller told a dispatcher a nearby residence was on fire and it's unknown if anyone was inside.

What time did fire officials arrived? 1:11 a.m.

What firefighters find when they arrived? Lucas said 80 percent of the residence, a mobile home, was in flames.

Firefighters from Marion County Fire Rescue battling a residential fire

What did firefighters do? The spokesman said some firefighters went into offensive mode to battle the blaze and others searched for anyone who may be in the structure.

Did firefighters find anyone? Yes. An individual was found and removed from the home in less than a minute, Lucas said.

What time did the victim die? Paramedics declared the person dead at 1:21 a.m.

File picture of Marion County Fire Rescue firefighters at the scene of a structure fire

Does the victim's family know about the death? Not as of Tuesday night. Law enforcement officials are trying to find the victim's family. Officials said they want to first make a positive identification, then contact his or her family members.

Fire report: Report: Fatal fire in NW Marion County was accident

Is anyone investigating the fire/death? Yes. The Marion County Sheriff's Office major crimes unit is expected to handle the death side, while the State Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Division is handling the cause and origin of the fire.

Sheriff's detectives were in the neighborhood later Tuesday morning inspecting the scene and knocking on doors hoping to speak with neighbors about the victim. A deputy was at the front gate making sure only authorized personnel got beyond the yellow crime scene tape.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: SW Marion: Authorities say one person killed in mobile home fire