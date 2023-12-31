One person dies as fire breaks out in house

A person has died in a house fire in Carlisle, firefighters said.

The fire was in the living room of the ground floor of the property on Pennine Way and three fire engines were called at 15:17 GMT on Saturday.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said the person was pronounced dead at the scene and it was investigating the cause.

It said it would be in the area over the coming days to reassure the community and provide fire safety information.

No more details about the person who died have been released yet.

Cumbria Police said it was working with the fire service and the investigation was at an early stage.

