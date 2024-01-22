One person dies in fire at Lakeview Estates trailer park on Ohio 97

Investigators are working to confirm the identity of an individual after a fatal fire at 6:59 a.m. Saturday at Lakeview Estates trailer park at 7394 Ohio 97, across from the Clear Fork Marina, Johnsville Fire Chief Harlan Barrick said.

The body has been taken to Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy, Barrick said Monday morning.

The victim in the fire had called Morrow County 911 to report he was having health issues at 6:52 a.m. Saturday and gave the 911 dispatcher a wrong address to send an emergency squad to his mobile home. A neighboring resident called the Johnsville Fire Department and gave the correct address 7 minutes later, Barrick said.

"We had a 24-minute response time but we were going 45 mph on Ohio 314 on icy and snow-covered roads," he said. Morrow County EMS responded to the scene quickly as they were already at the scene for the EMS call that came in at 6:52 a.m., Barrick said.

"When we arrived, half of the mobile home had collapsed," Barrick said.

Initially firefighters were told there might be two victims because a vehicle was parked outside the mobile home belonging to a second occupant, who was found soon after not to be at home, Barrick said.

Mutual aid was provided by Iberia and Troy Township fire departments.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office and the Morrow County Coroner's Office were notified and an investigation is ongoing, Barrick said.

"There is no foul play suspected. Investigators found there may be two to three possible causes for the fire in which none of the possible causes can be eliminated due to the extensive damage," Barrick said. He said there was an oxygen bottle inside the trailer.

Firefighters remained at the scene for around five hours in 5-degree weather.

Andy Ellinger, senior public information officer with the Ohio Department of Commerce, confirmed Monday that the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau.

