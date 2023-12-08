One person dies in head-on crash on I-70 in Bond County, police say

One person died and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Interstate 70 in Bond County Friday, Illinois State Police said.

A cargo van was traveling east on I-70 and crossed the center median and collided with a westbound tractor-trailer at about 9:03 a.m., according to preliminary information collected by state troopers.

One person was declared deceased at the scene at milepost 37 on westbound I-70, a news release stated.

Two other persons injured in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles caught on fire, and the westbound lanes were shut down for over three hours. The truck was carrying car parts and burned for almost two hours, police said.

As of early Friday afternoon, the right lane of westbound I-70 remained closed as well as the ramp from Pokey Road to the highway.

No other information about the crash was released.

A representative of the Bond County Coroner’s Office could not be reached for comment.