One person dies at Lancaster hospital after shooting, SC police say

One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Lancaster, police said.

Police responded to the shooting after 4 p.m. The male victim died at Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Lancaster after the shooting on Willow Lake Road, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

The male victim has not yet been identified by the Lancaster County Coroner.

No arrests have been made. Officers from Lancaster police and the county’s violent crime task force are investigating.

The area of the shooting is east of downtown Lancaster. The city of Lancaster has around 9,000 residents and is east of Rock Hill and south of Charlotte.

Check back for updates on this story.