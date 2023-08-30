Updated: Police investigate fatal shooting of man at south Wichita apartment

Updated noon:

Police said a 69-year-old man was found shot inside an apartment in south Wichita.

He died at the scene. The shooting happened at Seneca Place Apartments, 2116 South Seneca.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Callers can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers.

Contributing: Eduardo Castillo with The Eagle

Original 11:22 a.m.:

One person has died after a shooting Wednesday morning in south Wichita, an official said.

The shooting was reported at 10:46 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Seneca, which is near Jewell. The victim was in critical condition when first responders arrived, but later died from their injuries, a Sedgwick County Emergency Communications supervisor said.

No one was in custody as of 11:10 a.m., the supervisor said.

This appears to be the city’s 31st homicide of the year, according to homicides reported by police. There were 27 at this time last year.