One person dies, one injured in Friday night Worcester County crash

One person is dead after a Friday night single-vehicle crash in Worcester County.

Here's what we know happened.

On Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at about 10:35 p.m., deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff's Office responded to the 13300 block of Selby Road in Bishopville for a single-vehicle collision. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit was assisted by the Ocean City Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit and the Worcester County State’s Attorney Office.

Initial investigation revealed that a single vehicle left the roadway during inclement weather and collided with a tree. The vehicle sustained extensive damage.

Responding Emergency Medical Services pronounced the passenger, Nicholas Charles Schewe, dead on scene. The driver, Liam Strum, was transported due to his injuries to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.

This crash remains open pursuant to an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact DFC Kenneth Reed at 410-632-1111, ext. 6017, or at kreed@co.worcester.md.us.

