One person dies in Opelousas house fire, Louisiana Fire Marshal reports

A fatal house fire in Opelousas that left one person dead is being investigated by the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office.

Just after 8 a.m. Dec. 26, the St. Landry Fire District #3 responded to a call of a house fire at 11000 block of Highway 190 West, according to a news release. Firefighters later located a body in a bedroom.

Following an assessment of the scene and collecting witness statements, deputies have determined the fire began in the room where the victim was found. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Official identification and cause of death are pending with the parish Coroner’s Office.

