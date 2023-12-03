One person dies in shooting, according to Jamestown Police Department

Dec. 2—JAMESTOWN — One person died in a shooting at a Jamestown apartment early Saturday, Dec. 2, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

At this time there is no reason to believe foul play was involved but the incident remains under investigation, according to police.

Police responded at 12:48 a.m. to a reported shooting at an address in the 300 block of 5th Avenue Northeast, according to a news release issued by Scott Edinger, Jamestown chief of police.

Upon arrival, officers located one male deceased in a second-floor apartment. Officers spoke with two males who were present at the time of the shooting, who said the victim somehow shot himself. Those males were detained for questioning and later released as officers processed the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Jamestown Police Department was assisted by the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office and

North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.