Police identify man, 36, shot and killed in west Wichita

Wichita police identified 36-year-old Timothy Vandunk of Wichita as the man who died after being shot in west Wichita on Saturday night.

The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 13th St., Wichita Police Department spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said in a news release.

Officers arrived on scene and found Vandunk with gunshot wounds where they rendered life-saving measures. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, Gupilan said.

Preliminary investigation details say a disturbance led to the shooting, according to Gupilan.

Everyone involved in the shooting knew one another and “persons of interest” were taken into custody to be interviewed, Gupilan said in the release.

“This case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office,” the release said. “The identification of suspects will not be made until formal charges are filed.”