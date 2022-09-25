One person dies in Somerville house fire: official

SOMERVILLE – One person died in a Sunday morning house fire on West Cliff Street, confirmed Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.

The blaze was reported around 6:50 a.m. in the basement of a single-family home, according to a police source.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit along with the Somerset County Fire Investigation Unit, Somerville Police Department and Somerville Fire officials were on scene conducting an investigation, Roman said.

Several fire companies, as well as Somerset County arson investigators and the medical examiner, responded to the scene.

No other information was available from officials.

email: cmakin@gannettnj.com

Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter for MyCentralJersey.com, part of the USA Today Network. Contact: Cmakin@gannettnj.com or @CherylMakin. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Somerville fire leaves one dead: offical