One person dies, two sustain major injuries in crash Sunday along Highway 99

Oct. 30—A female passenger died and two adults traveling with her suffered major injuries Sunday afternoon during a vehicle cash in the Bakersfield area along Highway 99, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The accident took place at about 2:34 p.m. as the driver heading south Sunday afternoon in a 2003 Ford lost control after making what the CHP termed an unsafe turning movement. It said the vehicle crashed into a wooden signpost before continuing southwest and overturning.

The unidentified female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the Ford and died at the scene, CHP stated in a news release.

The other two people in the vehicle — driver Ruben Jimenez Michel, 57, and passenger Rosa Jimenez, 59 — suffered major injuries and were taken by ambulance to Kern Medical.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call CHP's Bakersfield office at 661-396-6600.