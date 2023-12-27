One person, dog found dead following house fire in Winsted

One person and a dog were found dead following a house fire in Winsted early Wednesday.

The blaze was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Walnut Street where firefighters encountered flames coming out of the home upon arrival, according to the Winsted Fire Department.

Two people reside in the home, but only one was in the house when the fire broke out, fire officials said. When fire crews were able to enter the home they found one person and a dog had died.

The victim has not been identified.

The fire is being investigated by the local fire marshal as well as the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.