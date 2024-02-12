One person, dog killed in Plainfield house fire

One person and a dog were found dead following a house fire in Plainfield on Sunday evening.

The fire broke out at a home on Pinecrest Drive shortly before 6:20 p.m. when the Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications Center received a report of a residential fire, according to the Plainfield Police Department.

Crews from the Atwood Hose Fire Company responded and received mutual aid from several other area fire departments, police said. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire upon arrival at the one-and-a-half-story home.

After the fire was put out, crews discovered one person and a dog dead in the home, according to police. The victim has not been identified.

Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was expected to conduct an autopsy on Monday.

Because the fire involved a fatality, the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was requested to respond to the scene, according to police.

The fire is being investigated by the Plainfield Fire Marshal’s Office and the Plainfield Police Department.