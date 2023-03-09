One person fatally shot in Everman homicide in residential neighborhood, police say

Everman police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responded to the shooting in a residential neighborhood in the 400 block of Lee Street shortly before 9 p.m., the Everman Emergency Services department said in a social media post. They found a victim with a single gunshot wound, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.

No suspects are in custody, police said, but they don’t believe there is any threat to the public.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide but said they don’t have additional details to release at this time.