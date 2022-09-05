Man who tried to start bus killed by police at Federal Way Transit Center

A man was killed in a shooting involving a Federal Way police officer.

Police said that around 11 p.m. on Sunday night, they received a call about a disturbance at the transit center.

They say a man was refusing to get off a bus and tried to start it up. When he exited the bus, he charged at officers with a knife. Officers shot him, resulting in him dying at the scene.

The body was still there as bus riders arrived this morning.

“Wow. It’s scary but like I said it happens everywhere, so (you) can’t be afraid to leave your house,” said Dawn Hayes, who recently started taking the bus to work.

Monday morning, police were still gathering evidence and officers were seen inspecting a transit bus. There were a number of evidence markers laid out on the ground right next to it.

“(It) kind of worries me, but at the same time I have to get to work,” said Hayes. “Especially when you walk and take the bus, you never know what you’re going to see.”

Federal Way police told KIRO 7 that no officers were injured.

The Valley Independent Investigation Team will investigate the shooting, with Kent Police leading the case.

Sarah Bassett, who lives nearby, was on her morning walk when she learned what happened.

“We do hear gunshots sometimes. I hear them from my windows,” said Bassett.

Bassett said that she started carrying pepper spray about a month ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP