One person fatally shot in Lexington, police say. Suspect at-large.

One person was killed in a shooting Sunday evening, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The shooting happened at 9:16 p.m. in the 200 block of Race Street, according to police. Officers were responding to a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was declared dead on scene, according to police. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name once family members are notified.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Detectives from the Personal Crimes Section are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

It’s the 22nd homicide in Lexington this year and the first in over two weeks. At this point last year, the city had reported 37 homicides, according to police data.

This is a developing story and may be updated.