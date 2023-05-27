One person fatally shot near 83rd Street and Troost Avenue, Kansas City police say

A male victim died hours after being shot in southeast Kansas City Friday night, police say.

Just before 10 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on the 1200 block of East 83rd Street, according to Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

There, officers found the wounded victim.

He was transported to a hospital nearby, where he died several hours later, Carlisle said.

Further information about the shooting or the victim’s identity has not yet been released.

On Tuesday, 16-year-old Zechariah Washington was shot outside the Village Apartments on the 8200 block of Forest Avenue, just a few streets away from the Friday night shooting.

This is the 69th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star. Kansas City has seen 10 gun violence deaths so far this month.

Last year was the city’s second deadliest, with 171 homicides, and 65 killings by this time last year.

Anyone with information about Friday night’s shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information which leads to an arrest in the case.