One person fatally shot in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte.

The incident occurred on the 6200 block of Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartment complex, according to police.

Police said a male victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was then pronounced deceased, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

